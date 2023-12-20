15,000 Shares in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Purchased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of HH&L Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HHLA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 million, a P/E ratio of -77.28 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition Profile

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

