1,517 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.23 and a 52-week high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

