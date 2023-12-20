1,517 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.23 and a 52-week high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.