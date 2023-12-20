18,188 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.