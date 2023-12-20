18,188 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
