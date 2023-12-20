1,992 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

