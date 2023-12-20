2,012 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $998.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $602.35 and a 1 year high of $1,015.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $923.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $885.75.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total value of $19,775,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,758,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

