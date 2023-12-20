225,771 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.44% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 910,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after buying an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hawaiian by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 590,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 549,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 626,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

