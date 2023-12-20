272,479 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,133,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 8.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

