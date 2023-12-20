27,652 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

