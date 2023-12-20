27,827 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Acquired by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,771.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 515,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 330,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after buying an additional 220,897 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,089,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $3,465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

