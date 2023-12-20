2,898 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 157,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,942. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

View Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.