3,059 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,194. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $242.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

