38,888 Shares in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Femasys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Femasys by 2,381.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. Femasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,164.78% and a negative return on equity of 100.01%. Analysts expect that Femasys Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Femasys from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

