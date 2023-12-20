4,249 Shares in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned about 0.21% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 4,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

