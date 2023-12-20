4,379 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $247,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

