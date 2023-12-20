4,838 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 67,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 627.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 49,832 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 249.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $107.08.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

