4,905 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

ORLY stock opened at $964.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $955.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $941.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

