51,413 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,413 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

