5,227 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,000. AutoZone comprises 2.6% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,644.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,604.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,532.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

