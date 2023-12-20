52,544 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 1.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.6 %

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.41. 453,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

