5,281 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $578.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

