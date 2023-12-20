57,090 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. 3,563,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,426,532. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.