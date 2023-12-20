6,218 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 174,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 51.7% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.7% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

