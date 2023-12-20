6,305 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,235,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $60.92.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

