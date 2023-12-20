7,170 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $313.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.