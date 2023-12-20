72,272 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,050,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

