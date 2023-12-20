77,887 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.39 during trading on Wednesday. 271,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

