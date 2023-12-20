79,780 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 292,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

AY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,908. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

