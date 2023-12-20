8,056 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $271,432,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.