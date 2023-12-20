8,500 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %

DKS stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $146.93. 248,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,776. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

