92,440 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. DocuSign comprises about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,660,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,902 shares of company stock worth $30,514,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

