9,535 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $240.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

