959 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 959 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

