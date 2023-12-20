99,233 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,308. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.