A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 330,006 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

