A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,027,175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,048.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 638,868 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $9,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,626.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 500,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 471,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 633,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.