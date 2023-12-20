A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.10. The stock had a trading volume of 155,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

