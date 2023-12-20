A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. 420,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

