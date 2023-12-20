A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after purchasing an additional 497,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,041 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

NYSE MP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. 863,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,422. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

