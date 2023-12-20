A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 5.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 867,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,877. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

