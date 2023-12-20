A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 832,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,878. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

