A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $948,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.48. 149,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.42 and a 200 day moving average of $285.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

