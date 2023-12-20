A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 970 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $252.33. 121,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.14. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

