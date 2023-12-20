A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. 2,884,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,810,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

