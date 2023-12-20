A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.84. 291,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,964. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

