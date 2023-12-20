A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 315,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $935,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,504. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

