Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Decreased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 5.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 10,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 15.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.53.

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.41. The stock had a trading volume of 962,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,281. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $346.96. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

