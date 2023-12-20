Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.53.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.48. 931,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,931. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

