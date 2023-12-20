Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 34,105 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 3.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $54,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

