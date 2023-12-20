Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 6,915 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.