Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after buying an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,252,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

